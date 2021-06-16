Governor Gavin Newsom to visit Bakersfield Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom will be in Bakersfield Wednesday as he touts the reopening of California.

On Tuesday, Newsom celebrated the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions in the state. According to the Associated Press, California was the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, but it has turned a page on the pandemic. Most of California’s coronavirus restrictions are over, including masks, social distancing and capacity limits at businesses.

Newsom cited the 40 million-plus doses of vaccine administered and the resulting plunge in cases.

Newsom will be touring a local fitness facility at around 1:30 p.m.