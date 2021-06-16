Watch
Governor Gavin Newsom to visit Bakersfield Wednesday

Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. A federal appeals court has denied a Southern California church's request to overturn the state's coronavirus restrictions barring worship services indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sacramento Bee says Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves the door open for addressing Gov. Gavin Newsom administration's limits on church attendance if a California county is in a less-restrictive COVID-19 tier. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jun 16, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom will be in Bakersfield Wednesday as he touts the reopening of California.

On Tuesday, Newsom celebrated the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions in the state. According to the Associated Press, California was the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, but it has turned a page on the pandemic. Most of California’s coronavirus restrictions are over, including masks, social distancing and capacity limits at businesses.

Newsom cited the 40 million-plus doses of vaccine administered and the resulting plunge in cases.

Newsom will be touring a local fitness facility at around 1:30 p.m.

