Grateful Gala event to raise money to combat human trafficking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County survivor of human trafficking is working to raise awareness and provide support for those who have been through the same experience.

Dess Perkins is the founder of the Empowerment Dess Perkins Foundation, with an emphasis on "power." Perkins says she is proud to be putting together the group's first Grateful Gala event, raising money to go toward scholarships, tuition, and grants for those rescued from human trafficking.

"'P.O.W.E.R.' stands for peace, overcome, win, encourage, and respect," said Perkins. "Because we want people to know you need to have peace in your life, no matter what you've been through, you can always reach peace."

"You can overcome any obstacle that you've been faced with," she continued. "You can win the war on what's happened in your life. You can encourage others, as we continue to encourage, and we respect the journey that everyone's been on."

The Grateful Gala will be held at the Stockdale Country Club at 5:30 p.m. on Fri, Sept 15.

According to the foundation, there will be cocktails, dinner., and information on how to help current victims while also working to prevent others from being lured into human trafficking.



