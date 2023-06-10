Group holds prayer action to protest upcoming drag show at Bakersfield Fox

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — "A Drag Queen Christmas" is scheduled to return to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater this year, and as tickets went on sale at the box office Friday morning, some community members gathered to pray outside the theater in protest of the show.

A group organized by Pastor Angelo Frazier occupied the front of the theater at 10:00 am to pray. The show is scheduled to open in December.

In response to the prayer action, other members of the community, including Audrey Chavez, showed up to offer their support to the performers, drag as a form of artistic expression, and the LGBTQ+ community.

"I'm here today to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community," said Chavez.

While there were some mild confrontations between the two groups, the people participating in the prayer action mostly did not respond to the people there in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

"To me, it's saddening because we can't hear each other. We can't have real debates in this type of setting," said Chavez. "I think that it is important to be present and show that we are not in agreement with the pastor and those that have come to stand alongside him."

Pastor Frazier says the prayer action wasn't about the drag performance itself, but because he finds the name of the show, "A Drag Queen Christmas," offensive.

"I believe that this particular show mocks Christmas, and I hold Christmas real dear. Love is the most inclusive word that we have, so I wanted to come down here and pray," said Frazier. "Pray that the Fox would make another decision."

This is not the first year the Fox Theater has hosted "A Drag Queen Christmas, but it's the first time Frazier organized a prayer action in response.

Frazier denies that his group's action is connected to the larger anti-LGBTQ+ movement going on across the country, saying he had simply been unable to organize a prayer action in prior years.

"There was a lot going on, I think, the last couple of years, and I couldn't get down here, but I figured I could get down here this year," said Frazier.

Bakersfield City Councilmember for Ward 6, Patti Gray, also took part in the prayer action. 23ABC reached out to her office to learn more about her views on the show. As of news time, Gray's office has not responded.

Frazier adds that the people who showed up in support of the show and LGBTQ+ community did not give the prayer group the respect he felt they deserved.

"We aren't yelling at them. We aren't interfering with their process. We aren't pulling on their flags. We aren't doing anything to them," said Frazier. "We have joined together in a circle and prayed among ourselves."

For Chavez, she says it was important to represent those who are religious and also support the LGBTQ+ community.

"There are many of us that are LGBTQ+ that are Catholics. Humanity is our common bond, but gayness is beautiful too," said Chavez.

Tickets for "A Drag Queen Christmas" remain on sale from the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater box office. Tickets can be purchased in person or online. The show is scheduled to open December 17, 2023, and Pastor Frazier says he plans on holding another prayer action at that time.