Guarantee Shoe Center extends Shoes for Our Homeless Shoe Drive

Posted at 1:41 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 16:41:38-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Guarantee Shoe Center has extended the deadline for its Shoes for Our Homeless Shoe Drive to Tues, May 9.

According to the store, shoe manufacturers have asked for more time to transport a large number of shoes. The shoes will benefit those at the Open Door Network, formerly named the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

“31 years of rallying the community to donate shoes," said Guarantee Shoe Center owner Rosco Rolnick. "96,000 pairs later, our commitment has not wavered."

Rosco Rolnick's daughter, Sarah Rolnick, also gave a statement on the large amount of donations.

"The need is there and together, we can net enough shoes for every man, woman, and child that comes through the center in the next 12 months," she said.

Shoe donations can be dropped off at Guarantee Shoe Center at the intersection of 21st Street and Chester Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield.

