Gubernatorial candidates debate taxes and COVID mandates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Candidates on the state’s long list of people running in the recall election to replace Governor Newsom took the stage Wednesday in Sacramento.

Four of the candidates appeared on stage and answered a range of questions, including if they supported tax cuts and if so, how they would make up for a loss in revenue.

All candidates agreed that taxes were too high in the state. Some criticized Newsom’s budgets in the past saying the people are paying too high of a price for what they’re getting in return.

The state’s only democratic candidate on stage, Kevin Paffrath, proposed addressing homelessness, transportation, and education before lowering taxes.

When it came to everything from COVID to the recession, wildfires, drought, and civil rights unrest moderators asked candidates what Newsom had done well and what they would continue.

Republican candidates addressed pandemic failures and the need for more action around wildfire efforts.

Kevin Faulconer disagreed with pandemic school closures and Kevin Kiley criticized wildfire efforts.

The lone democrat instead blasted a well-known candidate that was not on the stage and said that person was the biggest threat in this election.

The night ended with a discussion around what the future of California looked like for each candidate should they become governor.

John Cox, Kiley, and Faulconer all pointed to their experience as politicians and businessmen. They said the state needs to make living costs more affordable for families and stressed a need to get back to funding basic community necessities.

Paffrath also agreed there needs to be an end to homelessness, crime rates, and drought management but said he’s the candidate with a bold enough plan to lead the state.