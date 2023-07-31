Guru Angad Darbar receives expansion for Sunday school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County’s largest gurdwara, Guru Angad Darbar, unveiled a new hall as part of expansion efforts for the Sikh Sunday school on Sun, July 30.

The 4,300-square-foot expansion includes six new classrooms that can each hold around two dozen students. Guru Angad Darbar also includes a 2,500-square-foot hall with a theater.

The school is located off Stine Road and is the first of its kind in Bakersfield. Classes are held on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

According to officials, the Sunday school is open not only to the Sikh community but to all who are interested in growing their knowledge of the Sikh culture.

“You can come and basically start from the basics. We provide sources for that," said Jaberpreet Singh, a member of the gurdwara. "We focus on basic general history of Sikhism as well, so that way the community knows what our history is and where we come from and they know some basic things about us.”

Organizers at the expansion's grand unveiling say that the expansion was necessary due to the growing need they saw from the community. The expansion could not have happened without the community investing over $700,000 in this project.

To learn more about the school, visit GADKschool.com.