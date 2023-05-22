Hall Ambulance celebrates National Emergency Medical Services Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week is a time to celebrate the paramedics, emergency medical technicians, dispatchers, and others who provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

National EMS Week begins on Sun, May 21 and ends on Sat, May 27. Hall Ambulance will spend the week celebrating its employees, as well as other first responders.

Mark Corum, the Director of Media Services for Hall Ambulance, joined 23ABC live in studio to talk about why Hall Ambulance celebrates National EMS Week and how they plan to this year.