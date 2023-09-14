Harvey Hall to be inducted into Bakersfield High School Hall of Fame

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield High School Alumni Association is celebrating 130 years of Driller tradition by bringing back the BHS Hall of Fame.

This time around, the BHS Alumni Association has reimagined the event to reflect all Driller achievements. The Alumni Association will induct 10 BHS graduates into the Hall of Fame, including late former Mayor Harvey Hall and the entire 1970 BHS baseball team.

The event will be held at the Stockdale Country Club on Sat, Oct 14. The event will begin with a "no host cocktail hour" at 5:30 p.m., with the awards ceremony and dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Individual tickets to the event are $125 and a table of eight people is $900. To learn more information on the event or to buy tickets, visit BakersfieldHOF.org.

