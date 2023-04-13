'Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies' donates books, food to McFarland families

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — United Way of Kern County (UWKC) partnered with No Kid Hungry, the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK), and Capital Dental to bring another installment of the “Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies” program to families in McFarland on Wed, April 12.

Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies is a program that distributes food, books, and dental hygiene kits to low-income children and families. This installment of the program was held at St Elizabeth's Church.

"We look towards the rural areas of Kern County, the areas that really need that help because we do know that there's so many families that are in need of assistance," said Gabriel Adame, Director of Marketing and Development for UWKC. "That's why we're here. We believe in us being 'Living United' and united, we're strong. So together with the different partnerships and collaborations, we're able to help those families that are in need."

The initiative first started with one distribution in 2021, then grew into eight in 2022. This year, event organizers say they expect to hold a total of 10 distribution events.

