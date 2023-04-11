United Way of Kern County to distribute food, books in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — United Way of Kern County will be handing out food and books to families in McFarland as part of its "Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies" program on Wed, April 12.

The "Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies" program is in partnership with organizations No Kid Hungry, Capital Dental, and the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK). The program aims to target two of Kern County's largest issues: food insecurity and low literacy rates.

“It is amazing to see how big 'Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies' has grown," said Andrea Flores, Education Manager for United Way of Kern County, in a statement. "This initiative first started with one distribution in 2021, then grew into eight in 2022 and ten in 2023. Our partnerships with CAPK, Capital Dental, and our surrounding school sites not only allowed us to provide more but serve more throughout Kern County. Food and security play a large role in a family's everyday life, a child's growth, and education. We are grateful to be a part of this movement and shine light on the importance of healthy meals and education.”

United Way will distribute books, dental hygiene kits, and free food boxes through the "Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies" program in a walk-up distribution at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

