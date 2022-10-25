Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies food distribution in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — United Way of Kern is working with CAPK, No Kid Hungry, the Delano Union School District, and many others to help maintain the health and literacy of children during school.

United Way of Kern will host another installment of Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies on Tuesday, October 25th.

The event is a distribution of food, books, and dental hygiene kits to low-income children and families. The idea behind the Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies distribution is to battle children's hunger in order to help them better focus on their education.

The drive-thru distribution will take place at Harvest Elementary School from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.