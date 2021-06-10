High-speed chase out of Barstow ends in a deadly head-on collision

(KERO) — A high-speed chase out of Barstow ended in a head-on collision late Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Mojave reported the pursuit began when a blue 1999 Chevy Tahoe was pulled over by an officer of the Barstow Police Department for a routine traffic stop. The vehicle fled and Mojave Area officers took over the pursuit near the Kern County line in the Boron Area.

The pursuit continued to the City of Tehachapi, where the suspect vehicle exited Highway 58 at Tehachapi Boulevard and traversed numerous surface streets. The vehicle then re-entered Hwy. 58, at Highway 202, while traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Chevy Tahoe collided head on with a 2010 Nissan Murano, which was traveling eastbound on SHwy. 58, east of Broome Road.

The passenger of the Nissan, a 62-year-old woman from Tehachapi, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan, a 63-year-old man, suffered major injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe, Manuel Gutierrez of Upland, also suffered major injuries and was arrested by CHP Mojave officers.

Gutierrez was taken to Kern Medical where he is being treated. Once released, he will be booked into Kern County Jail for numerous charges related to this incident.

