High Speed Rail open house in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. - The public may be getting a better look at the progress of the High Speed Rail and construction plans for the north part of Kern County on Thursday.

An open house is being held in Wasco to showcase the next phase in construction and where current construction stands.

There have been several closures along Garces Highway over the past couple of months as crews work on a 22-mile stretch of rail between the Tulare-Kern County line and Popular Avenue.

RELATED: High Speed Rail plans could impact homeless center

Thursday's open house is expected to address those closures and any future ones, how small businesses can get involved in the project, as well as employment opportunities, among other items.

The open house is being held from 5-7 p.m. at the Wasco Veterans Hall on Poplar Avenue.