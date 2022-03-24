Highlighting women in male-dominated fields

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This Women’s History Month we are highlighting women who are making a difference in the community here at 23ABC.

If you spend the day with these women, you’ll learn how to use everything from cranes to lifts. Their goal being to show if they could do it on their first day so could any other woman.

“Most of your training you learn here, you don’t have to have much training just the will to work,” said Bonita Sanchez, Welding Foreman at JTS Modular.

Bo started out at JTS as a welder then became a team lead and is now a foreman.

“I am very proud of myself for my accomplishments and where I am at today. It's been a lot of hard work working in this male dominated field. It's pretty hard looking for a job and I’m just really proud of myself.”

According to Bonita, when women get involved in construction there's no limit to the heights you can reach.

“It’s hard to work in the construction industry when you’re a woman. A lot of men doubt you and don't think you can do it, but like I said, the mind is a powerful thing and if you believe you can, you will.”

At JTS Modular Bo works hand in hand with her team to build schools while her colleague Susy Patterson works as a procurement manager responsible for purchasing everything on the yard. Patterson said she understands how intimidating construction is but encourages women to just try.

“We’ve given so many people tries, and we’ve seen people grow from not knowing anything about a certain trade, to running crews, to being a foreman. We always encourage people come on just come and try,” said Patterson.

This Women’s History Month Patterson said it’s time for women to empower one another.

“This is one thing I encourage, if you see a woman out there and you think her outfit is cute, tell her she looks cute. If you see someone with beautiful hair, tell her hair is beautiful.”

If you would like to apply for a job head to their website.