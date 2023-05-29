Highway 178 along Kern River Canyon closed due to 'cracks in roadway'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Highway 178 along the Kern River Canyon is closed due to "cracks in [the] roadway near [the] waterway, mouth of canyon," according to California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) District 6.

"Closure of 178 in addition to SR 155 closure due to previous weather impacts. Use alternate route. Travel to Lake Isabella area not recommended at this time," Caltrans District 6 tweeted on Sat, May 27. The closures are still in place as of Mon, May 29. There is no estimated time of reopening.

We will update as more information becomes available.

