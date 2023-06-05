Highway 178 is under one-way traffic control in Kern Canyon, delays expected

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Caltrans announced on Twitter that as of Saturday night Highway 178 is now under one-way traffic control through the Kern Canyon. Officials say to expect delays of 10-to-15 minutes during construction to repair the roadway.

The road was shut down in that area after a project team determined the entire road needed to be closed due to impacts from the Kerrn River flooding.

Due to the severity of the damage, Caltrans say it could be two-to-three months until the 178 fully re-opens. But officials say that's not the only roadway they are keeping an eye on.

Deputy Chief Billy Steers says another concern they are monitoring is the French Gulch bridge. He says it was designed after the reservoir was built but officials believe there is plenty of room to spare between the bridge and the high points of the Lake Isabella Reservoir.

