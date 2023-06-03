Parts of Hwy 155 expected to be closed until next year

(KERO) — There are new details on the Highway 155 closure from just east of Alta Sierra to the west of Glennville.

According to Caltrans that area of the highway isn't expected to be fully re-opened until February or March of next year.

Repairs are expected to begin in the coming weeks and are being prioritized in three locations. Two are between Alta Sierra and Wofford Heights which are expected to be completed and re-opened in late summer of this year.

There will also be a repair near Glennville with no timetable yet.

