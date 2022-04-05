Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater drops COVID mandates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fox Theater announced Monday that they are joining the likes of Mechanics Bank Arena and dropping their COVID-19 mandates to attend events.

"In accordance with the California Department of Health, providing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is no longer required to attend events," said a statement released by the Fox Theater. "Verification of a negative test or vaccination status will only be required at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater if requested by an artist's management."

Mechanics Bank said their decision also followed The California Department of Public Health dropping proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative tests for indoor Mega Events (events with attendance of more than 1,000 people).

The Bakersfield Condors also announced proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will no longer be required to attend games.