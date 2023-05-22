Historic Union Cemetery to hold annual Memorial Day Ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Historic Union Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Mon, May 29.

The Memorial Day Ceremony will feature several guest speakers, the Presentation of Colors by the Sons of the American Revolution, a Garrison flag folding by the Kern County Fire Department, musical performances of "Taps" and other songs by the West High School Viking Band, and a performance of the National Anthem by Efrain "Rocky" Garza.

Guest speakers for the event include Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores, Assemblyman Vince Fong, Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains, Commander of the 412th Maintenance Group at Edwards Air Force Base Colonel Ahave Brown Jr, Interim Kern County Veterans Service Officer Jose Lopez, and Historic Union Cemetery manager Griselda Hurtado.

The event will begin at 9 a.m.

