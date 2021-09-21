History still plays a role in today's vaccine rates with the African American community

BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — As it stands less than 30% of Kern County’s African American population is vaccinated, so 23ABC took a deeper look into why that is.

“It put a hole in your heart when I find out my sister-in-law that just turned 50 passed away from COVID, my best friend passed away from COVID” said Nick Hill President of the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce.

Hill said the Delta variant is hitting his community harder than the first COVID wave but despite the availability of a vaccine there is still a fear to get vaccinated.

According to the 2020 census, African Americans make up 5.1% of the Kern County population which is 46,776 residents. Of that population, 4,999 have contracted COVID which makes up 3.7% of the total COVID cases in Kern County.

Yet of the 46,000 residents only 29.7% are vaccinated, across California it's less than 4.1%. Local and state leaders felt it was time to speak up.

Dr. Oliver T. Brooks, Chief Medical Officer, Watts Healthcare Corp., Los Angeles who served as a panelist on the vaccine hesitancy webinar on September 21 can credit some of that fear to how African Americans were treated throughout history.

“You learn from history to lead you in the present and guide you into the future so it's almost like PTSD African Americans have suffered a shock for 400 years so it's not just as simple as forget about it,” said Brooks.

Brooks said many African Americans reference the Tuskegee experiments now known as the United States Public Health Service Experiment as a reason to not get vaccinated.

In this experiment 600, African American men in Alabama took part in an experiment on Syphilis. The subjects were told they were receiving treatment for bad blood but actually received no treatment at all even after a cure for Syphilis was developed. When the experiment ended after 40 years 128 patients had died of syphilis.

But Brooks said that this is not the same thing.

“Very simply you were denied treatment during the USPHS study in Alabama here right now you are choosing to deny yourself treatment of an effective vaccine,” said Brooks.

Executive Director for the African American Network of Kern County Dee Slade said that the best way to get African Americans to get vaccinated is word of mouth.

“Reach one talk to one. It's got to be hands-on all hands-on deck social,” said Slade.

Although these leaders understood the fears around vaccine hesitancy within the African American population, they still encouraged all to get vaccinated.

