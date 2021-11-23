Holiday Lights at CALM returns as a drive-thru

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Holiday lights at CALM is back and just like last year, you don’t need to leave your car to enjoy it.

Starting November 27th, you’ll get to experience this winter wonderland on wheels.

The foot attraction is completely made out with lights fashioned into holiday decorations such as a snowman and Christmas tree.

These installations year after year, are the creations of Bakersfield resident, Josh Barnett and his company Lightasmic. This light show has ranked in the top 10 zoo light shows in the country for the second year in a row by USA Today.

Tickets are already on sale and are $30 per vehicle. There are discounts for CALM members and military. Now that money all goes back to benefiting the museum and the animals.

Tonight, in the 11pm newscast, you’ll hear from calm zoo officials on what makes this year’s installations so special.