Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Holiday Lights event to return to California Living Museum

Holiday Lights will kick off after Thanksgiving on Sat, Nov 25.
CALM HolidayLights
Grant Simpson/23ABC News
CALM HolidayLights
Posted at 11:30 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 14:30:59-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It is already time to start thinking about the holiday season.

According to California Living Museum officials, CALM's Holiday Lights event will be back at the zoo this year. The annual light show is returning as a stroll-through event.

Holiday Lights will kick off after Thanksgiving on Sat, Nov 25. The event will run nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Sat, Dec 30, with the exception of Christmas.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online by going to CalmZoo.org.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
I Want My 80s Tour

Win Tickets to the 'I Want My 80s Tour'