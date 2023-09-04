Holiday Lights event to return to California Living Museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It is already time to start thinking about the holiday season.

According to California Living Museum officials, CALM's Holiday Lights event will be back at the zoo this year. The annual light show is returning as a stroll-through event.

Holiday Lights will kick off after Thanksgiving on Sat, Nov 25. The event will run nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Sat, Dec 30, with the exception of Christmas.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online by going to CalmZoo.org.



