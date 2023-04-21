Honor Flight 46 returns home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A "welcome home" ceremony was held for nearly 100 Kern County veterans who took part in the 46th Honor Flight on Thurs, April 20.

Family, friends, and patriotic folks crowded into Meadows Field Airport with flags and signs to salute not just the veterans but the Honor Guardians and support staff who made the journey possible. The flight itself was a full charter flight, with 180 people on board.

The next trip, Honor Flight 47, is scheduled to take off sometime this fall.

23ABC would like to welcome home our local heroes.

