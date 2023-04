WASHINGTON (KERO) — Nearly 100 veterans, as well as Honor Guardians and support staff, left Bakersfield for a three-day whirlwind trip to the nation's Capitol on Tues, April 18.

Veterans visited the United States Capitol along with the Navy Memorial in Downtown Washington D.C. on Wed, April 19. The group will stop by the National Mall, the Vietnam Wall, and Arlington National Cemetery on Thurs, April 20.

The flight is scheduled to return on Thursday at 7 p.m.