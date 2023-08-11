Houchin Community Blood Bank asks for plasma, platelet donations for Maui burn victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is encouraging all platelet and plasma donors to give in support of theburn victims in Hawaii.

According to Maui officials, the number of burn victims is increasing due to the fires, as well as the number of those in critical condition. With help, HCBB plans to send platelets and plasma to Hawaii hospitals immediately in order to help victims.

HCBB made a social media post detailing its plans.

For more information on how to donate blood to victims in Maui, visit HCBB.com.

