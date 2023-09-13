Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Houchin Community Blood Bank to hold blood donation drive in Tehachapi

For the "Pint for a Pass" promotion, HBCC will be offering two complimentary fair tickets to all who donate from now until Sat, Sept 30. The offer is only available while supplies last.
Houchin Community Blood Bank
23ABC News
Blood donation center at Houchin Community Blood Bank in Bakersfield, Calif.
Houchin Community Blood Bank
Posted at 9:46 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 12:46:24-04

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is gearing up for a blood drive in Tehachapi.

The drive is a joint effort between the Tehachapi Vineyard Church, HBCC, the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, and the City of Tehachapi. The goal is to collect 60 units of blood and six units of platelets, which the HBCC says could save up to 180 lives within the community.

The blood drive will take place at the Tehachapi Vineyard Church from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wed, Sept 27.

HBCC is also hosting a special blood donation incentive.

For the "Pint for a Pass" promotion, HBCC will be offering two complimentary fair tickets to all who donate from now until Sat, Sept 30. The offer is only available while supplies last.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
If You Give a Child a Book

If You Give a Child a Book