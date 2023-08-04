House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visits Clovis, says all Trump indictments are politically charged

CLOVIS, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Congressman and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spent the day in Clovis meeting with Fresno County supervisors and other elected officials, such as Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, on Thurs, Aug 3.

While in Clovis, House Speaker McCarthy expressed his continued support for former President Donald Trump through this third criminal indictment.

McCarthy said he did not follow Trump's recent arraignment because he was in meetings. He did say, however, that he believes the indictments are all politically driven and defended the former President.

"You shouldn’t be prosecuted for your thoughts," said McCarthy. "The difference here is when Hillary Clinton said it, nothing happened to her. When they said it in Georgia’s election, nothing happened to them either. When the DNC said it, nothing happened to them either. So stop using the government to go after people who politically disagree with you. That is wrong and that should stop now.

McCarthy was asked if he will launch an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, as some Republicans have been calling for one. He said there are investigations currently taking place, but he is not ready to say if there will be an official inquiry of the President.

