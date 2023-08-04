Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visits Clovis, says all Trump indictments are politically charged

McCarthy said he did not follow Trump's recent arraignment because he was in meetings. He also said that he believes the indictments are all politically driven and defended the former President.
Kern County Congressman and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spent the day in Clovis meeting with Fresno County supervisors and other elected officials.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visits City of Clovis in Fresno County
Posted at 10:40 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 13:40:54-04

CLOVIS, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Congressman and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spent the day in Clovis meeting with Fresno County supervisors and other elected officials, such as Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, on Thurs, Aug 3.

While in Clovis, House Speaker McCarthy expressed his continued support for former President Donald Trump through this third criminal indictment.

McCarthy said he did not follow Trump's recent arraignment because he was in meetings. He did say, however, that he believes the indictments are all politically driven and defended the former President.

"You shouldn’t be prosecuted for your thoughts," said McCarthy. "The difference here is when Hillary Clinton said it, nothing happened to her. When they said it in Georgia’s election, nothing happened to them either. When the DNC said it, nothing happened to them either. So stop using the government to go after people who politically disagree with you. That is wrong and that should stop now.

McCarthy was asked if he will launch an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, as some Republicans have been calling for one. He said there are investigations currently taking place, but he is not ready to say if there will be an official inquiry of the President.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mulan Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets to see Mulan