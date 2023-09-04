House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visits Hawaii following deadly fires in Maui

MAUI, Hawaii (KERO) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made his way to Hawaii, visiting the wildfire-devastated communities in Maui over Labor Day weekend.

"There are disasters and there’s going to continue to be disasters," said McCarthy. "I think we can better prepare where disaster doesn’t happen.”

While there, McCarthy vowed that the people of Hawaii would get the truth about what started the fire, why it grew out of control, why residents were not notified faster, and what could be done in the future to prevent this kind of devastation from happening again.

