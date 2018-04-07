How to make sweet potato fries, with a spicy dipping sauce

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week on Simply Sweet Allison we made sweet potato fries. These are a healthy alternative to regular fries, and they come with a spicy kick!

These fries are the perfect side dish for dinner and even are a great snack to serve during a game. I almost always prefer sweet potato fries over regular fries. They give a little sweetness and the added cayenne pepper gives it a nice spicy twist.

Ingredients:

Sweet Potato Fries-

2 large sweet potatoes, cut into the size of shoestring fries

3 Tbsp. fresh rosemary

3 tsp. olive oil

1/2 tsp. salt and pepper

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp. corn starch

Spicy Mayo-

1/2 cup mayo

1 tsp. Sriracha

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place all the ingredients into a large bag, zip, and toss all of the ingredients until they are coated. Lay the fries onto a single layer on a lined and oiled baking sheet. Cook in the oven for 25 to 35 minutes, turning them over halfway through. For the dipping sauce, mix the mayo and Sriracha into a bowl and enjoy!

