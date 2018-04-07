How to make sweet potato fries, with a spicy dipping sauce

Sweet potato fries with a spicy mayo dipping sauce

Allison Gargaro
9:35 PM, Apr 6, 2018
simply sweet | sweet potato fries | healthy | side dish | dipping sauce

NEW RECIPE: Sweet potato fries with a spicy mayo dipping sauce! I'll show you how to make a simple delicious side dish that the whole family will enjoy! The cayenne pepper adds a hint of spice. What kind of dipping sauce is your favorite with fries?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week on Simply Sweet Allison we made sweet potato fries. These are a healthy alternative to regular fries, and they come with a spicy kick!

These fries are the perfect side dish for dinner and even are a great snack to serve during a game. I almost always prefer sweet potato fries over regular fries. They give a little sweetness and the added cayenne pepper gives it a nice spicy twist. 

Ingredients:

Sweet Potato Fries-

2 large sweet potatoes, cut into the size of shoestring fries

3 Tbsp. fresh rosemary

3 tsp. olive oil

1/2 tsp. salt and pepper

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp. corn starch

Spicy Mayo-

1/2 cup mayo

1 tsp. Sriracha

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  2. Place all the ingredients into a large bag, zip, and toss all of the ingredients until they are coated.
  3. Lay the fries onto a single layer on a lined and oiled baking sheet.
  4. Cook in the oven for 25 to 35 minutes, turning them over halfway through. 
  5. For the dipping sauce, mix the mayo and Sriracha into a bowl and enjoy!

Add carrot cake cupcakes to the meal with this recipe!

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News