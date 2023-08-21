Watch Now
Hwy. 58 in Mojave closed between Sand Canyon Rd. and Exit 165 for flooding

Posted at 7:40 PM, Aug 20, 2023
MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — Caltrans reported that Highway 58 near exit 165 and Sand Canyon Road is closed due to flooding and debris in the roadway.

Earlier Sunday evening, Caltrans reported westbound lanes of Hwy. 58 closed at Exit 165, north of Mojave. Nearly an hour later, the California Highway Patrol closed eastbound lanes.

Caltrans is working to reopen the highway.

