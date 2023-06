BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The identity of a woman who died in a single-car crash on Gosford Road has been released by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Sheniel Lasha Nicole Peterson, 31, died after crashing into a brick wall on Gosford Road, south of Cobbs Road on Wed, June 7. The KCSO says that Peterson "veered from the roadway and crashed" before dying at the scene from her injuries around 3:50 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.