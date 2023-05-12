Imagine Art Center to hold Mother's Day 'Paint-A-Pot' event

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Mother's Day is just around the corner, but those without gifts yet should not worry. There's still a chance for them to show their moms that they appreciate them in a unique way.

Most people have probably heard the saying "The way to a man's heart is through his stomach," but what about a woman? Especially a mom?

The Imagine Art Center in Porterville claims the way is through her crafty side.

The newly expanded Imagine Art Center will host a Mother's Day Paint-A-Pot event, which will aim to show mothers and their kids their creative side.

Founder of the Imagine Art Center, Rebecca Ybarra, said that the center wants to show each person's personality through art and then have artists gift a piece of themselves to each other.

“The thought was that we would [do] mother-daughter, mother-son and then give them to each other and then have the opportunity to pot that plant here. We have lots of plants at Imagine," said Ybarra. "I think showing love through art is just showing a piece of yourself and then gifting it to another. It's just profound. I love all my little pieces of art people give me.”

The event will take place just one day before Mother's Day on Sat, May 13. It will begin at 3 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit the Imagine Art Center's website.