23ABC gives books to Del Vista Academy students through Scripps Howard Fund campaign

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Reporters and staff with 23ABC got the chance to help put books in the hands of students at Del Vista Academy as part of our annual “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund.

Each of the school's 538 students received five free books at a book fair, sponsored by Dignity Health, to add to their at-home libraries. That's a total of 2,690 books!

Senior reporter Veronica Morley, morning forecaster Grace Laverriere, and journalists Priscilla Lara and Ruby Rivera got the chance to read to some of the students Tuesday morning. Take a look:

23ABC Reads to Del Vista Students

At 23ABC, we believe giving children books can take them to new places, open their imaginations, fuel big dreams, plant the seeds for future success and help break the cycle of poverty. Children who lack ongoing access to a rich selection of books spend far less time reading, resulting in lower reading proficiency and a struggle to complete high school and prepare for the world beyond. Unfortunately, many children in low-income neighborhoods lack access to the quality books they need to become competent readers. That’s where our annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign in partnership with the Scripps Howard Foundation steps in. To donate, go to turnto23.com/giveabook.

Check out more fun content from Tuesday's book fair below!

Del Vista Students Get Books

Ruby Rivera at Del Vista Book Fair