27th Annual Peddler's Fair taking place in Lake Isabella emphasizes local vendors

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — It may not look like much now, but come Friday this entire parking lot will be filled with vendors as part of the Peddler's Fair.

The Peddler's fair takes place at 5301 Lake Isabella Boulevard

ON Friday October 4 it will be open from 11-6, Saturday from 8-3 and Sunday 12-2

One organizer says there is typically 30-50 vendors at the fair.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We are going to have everything from new, to used to vintage and antique,” said Tammy Birchfield.

Tammy Birchieild is one of the coordinators for the 27th Annual Kern River Valley Peddler’s Fair - an event originally started by Jeannette Rogers Erickson.

“I would say we usually have between 39 and 50 vendors.”

All selling different items, like clothings, hand-made birdhouses, and food.

Jackie Crabtee is doing Indian tacos, Liz I believe is doing breakfast burritos and pulled pork sandwiches.”

The event is the largest fundraiser for the year for both knuckle up and various ministries.

“[It’s] not just to raise funds, but to bring people in from the community and welcome them.

It’s a three day event.

“Friday 11-6, Saturday 8-3, and Sunday 12-2. And it's here at The Ark at 5301 Lake Isabella Boulevard.”

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

