BLM is asking for public comment on draft of the Keysville Recreation Management Area Plan

The Bureau of Land Management is currently asking for public comment on a draft of proposed changes to the Keysville Special Recreation Management Area.

The public will be able to comment on the draft until August 30, 2024

Those wishing to view the plan and make a comment can do so here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This plan is several years in the making, I think we initially started doing public outreach for this back in 2015.”

Gabe Garcia, Field Manager for the Bureau of Land management, told 23ABC the goal of the proposed plan is to make the area safer and more accessible for the public to use.

The Keysville Special Recreation Management Area is a roughly 11,000-acre area of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

The land is used for many different purposes, including riding mountain bikes and off-highway vehicles, camping, and whitewater rafting.

Garcia says one of the focuses of the draft is improving the camping experience.

“It’s a bit of a free-for-all when it comes to camping. This would make it a lot more organized. It will allow us to reach campers, give them information in an easier fashion, and also make sure that they’re able to come and go easily.”

Garcia says that one of the ways this would be achieved is by creating designated campsites in certain areas... like Keysville beach.

Currently, this area is designated as dispersed camping, so there aren't clearly defined campsites.

“This would be more of a development of the campgrounds to make sure that there's a camping space for individual campsites, group campsites, and make it a little bit more conducive to people coming and enjoying the outdoors.”

Garcia says in the end that's what the land is there for.

“For us, the main goal here is to create a good user experience for the folks that are visiting from out of town but also for the folks that are local.”

You can visit their website here to view the plan and provide comment.

