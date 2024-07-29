BOREL FIRE UPDATE: Walker Basin residents prepare for fire as Havilah residents mourn lost property

The Borel Fire started on Wednesday, July 24 after a car went over the edge of the 178 through the Kern River Canyon and caught on fire.

On Friday, the fire made it's way through the historic town of Havilah, damaging multiple properties.

As of Sunday July 28, the fire has been mapped at 49,274 acres.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This was the scene in Walker Basin on Sunday – helicopters dropping water and planes dropping retardant, trying to stop the progress of the Borel Fire.

“The concerns are livestock and our guests that were here, we had guests we had to evacuate the last couple of days.”

Brian Barrett is a family member of Rankin Ranch, a large historic ranch in Walker Basin located near Walker Basin Road and Caliente Bodfish road. He said the fire is now impacting Thompson Canyon, but firefighters have been able to open up some containment lines.

“So they are working with dozers on the ridgeline here, along with helicopters and air tankers kind of helping re-enforce the lines here.”

Rankin Ranch is a historic ranch that is about 32,000 acres, Barrett said the fire has gone onto their land near the northern border of their ranch.

“It has made it probably a mile onto the ranch here.”

NATS

Residents have been clearing brush to create defensible space around their homes.

And the Walker Basin community, which has many ranches and livestock, has been coordinating to evacuate animals – like these horses - knowing that this fire has already destroyed property.

Havilah Resident Vincent Cordova evacuated his ranch on Thursday.

“Friday Mid-morning, they told me not to go in there, but I wet in there anyway to go look at my property and their were flames all around my house, I lost four houses, three ATV’s, Cordova said.

Many properties in Havilah were destroyed as well, Like Aubree Barkely’s property, who provided these photos of the area.

Cordova says he lived on that ranch for forty years.

“I’ve lost everything, so my brother-in-law is going to come up and try to find what we can of my dad’s things.”

The fire has claimed residents' homes but there are community members looking to help those who have lost their home or have evacuated.

“We’ve all been helping the community and we have seen the need for people who have lost their places or had to evacuate and didn't have any place to go,” said Don Birdwell, President of the Caliente Education Foundation.

Birdwell and other residents have opened up Ed Oakley Hall, located at 15840 Caliente Creek Road - which is in Twin Oaks -for anyone who needs help.

“Right there’s a stage, but we have cots back there.”

They are providing snacks and chicken soup for the people, they have wi-fi and snacks.

He says it’s for people who want to evacuate safety but closer to their own homes than where the red cross shelters are located.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

