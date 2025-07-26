CAMP CARRUTHERS: Havilah man continues to rebuild after Borel Fire

In Havilah, locals are embracing the challenges of rebuilding, finding refuge in mobile homes, RVs, and even tents as they reclaim their homes. While many have chosen to leave, one man has taken an extraordinary path. Over the past year, he has transformed his property into what he proudly calls Camp Carruthers.

“That was the front yard, the house basically sat from this trailer right here going back to about the back of the floors of this other deal that we’re building now,” said Carruthers.

We first met Mark Carruthers last year as he was caring for his bull, Curly, who was soon labeled as the towns mascot after being burned but surviving the Borel Fire.

And a year later, camp grounds still overtake the place where his home used to stand.

“This is what we call Camp Carruthers,” said Carruthers.

Equipped with a close line, a space for their animals, and outhouses, Carruthers, his wife, their four kids, mother law and brother have been camping here for weeks as they continue to put the pieces of their home back together.

When the fire broke out, Carruthers tells me he along with his neighbors never imagined it would spread into the area, the family, only packing enough for 3-4 days.

“That was life changing you know. We bought this place in 2006, and so we had been here for 18 years, raised our kids and everything else and it was gone,” said Carruthers.

Returning to the site after lifted evacuation orders, Carruthers says although Curly passed soon after the fire, surviving structures included their chicken coop, their pool, and charred brick walls of a place that used to be home.

A place that Carruthers tells me he was determined to bring back to life, but says time hasn’t been on their side at all this past year.

“Fire was July 26 to give you an example, clean up happened on this particular property in December,” said Carruthers.

With roughly five passed months and still no updates, the family had been staying at a friends home in Lake Isabella as they waited.

And waited

Until they were allowed back in.

Grateful to be back on their property, the goal was to immediately start gathering supplies to build their home.

However, Carruthers tells me the camp exists because the state hasn’t released rebuilding permits. So far, they’ve only been able to restore the well and some electricity.

And with the months going by and still living out of trailers and tents, Carruthers has added a new step into his plans.

“What were building right here is a temporary 16 by 30 to trailer that we can stay in while we build our house,” said Carruthers.

Speaking with his neighbors, Carruthers tells me he isn’t the only one playing the waiting game. Others also making the decision to live in trailers and build temporary homes until they get approval for the rebuilding of their actual home. However others have also decided to move out, leaving for sale signs across the town.

Carruthers says although its unfortunate to see families gone, he is continuing to hold out hope that by this time next year, hell be sitting out on his new front lawn.

“Life is going to go on, life is going to continue,” said Carruthers.

Though it’s been a long and difficult journey, Carruthers says he’s proud what they’ve been able to accomplish given their circumstances and hope that June 2026 will look more like a home and less like a camp.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

