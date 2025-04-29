Watch Now
KCFD speaks to Kernville residents about wildfire safety

Freeborn, the KCFD PIO, answers questions and delivers a presentation about wildfire safety to the Kernville Chamber of Commerce
Capt. Andrew Freeborn, the Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer, speaks to Kernville Chamber of Commerce about wildfire safety.
KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Andrew Freeborn, the KCFD PIO, was the special guest speaker for the Kernville Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting.

  • Wildfire preparedness information can be found on the Kern Fire website.
  • Freeborn spoke about wildfire safety to the Kernville Chamber of Commerce.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fire season is just about here, and there are important lessons all property owners should know. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. The Kern County fire department shared some of those lessons with residents in Kernville.

“Every time I come to something like this it helps me with our strategy of how we’re trying to reach members of the public. It helps us to define better ways to help educate members of the community," Andrew Freeborn says.

Andrew Freeborn, the Kern County Fire Department’s public information officer, addressed the Kernville Chamber of Commerce during their monthly meeting. His message was brief but impactful. He told them to be ready, sharing information online on how to prepare homeowners for wildfires.

“This is an opportunity today to speak face to face with individuals of our community. And that’s very important. Every one of these individuals that we can talk with today is going to have conversations with their friends, their families, their neighbors. And they’re going to pass along the information that’s very important that will ultimately keep individuals safe from these fires,” Freeborn says.

Online there are tips to safeguard homes from catching fire. For example, by creating what's called a "defensible space," around a home.....clearing all weeds and anything else that acts as fuel to feed a fire. Freeborn also answered questions from the attendees.

“It’s great having these opportunities when you’re with these small groups because individuals don’t hesitate to raise their hand. Individuals don’t hesitate to say, hey I don’t agree with this, or I have concerns about the following.”

