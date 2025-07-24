Friendship forged in fire: How two local women continue to help Borel Fire victims

HAVILAH, Calif. (KERO) — A powerful friendship formed in the aftermath of the Borel Fire is making a lasting impact on our neighborhood's recovery efforts. Wendy Ward and Karen Zuber have only known each other since December, but their partnership has already helped numerous families affected by the largest wildfire in Kern County history.

"We're very driven and we're very business-oriented in getting a task done. And, it was very clear quick on, like, this is what we're going to do and then we get down to business and then talking like friends later," Ward said.

"We have a lunch date due," Zuber said.

"We do. We're overdue on lunch or a drink or something like that," Ward said.

Ward serves as the Wildfire Mitigation Coordinator for the Kern Fire Safe Council while Zuber is the executive director of the KRV Bridge Connection in Lake Isabella. Together, they helped organize a special gift event for children and their families in December.

The community response was overwhelming, according to Zuber.

"The way Kern County, Bakersfield non-profits rallied around the newly forming KRV Bridge Connection was astounding. It really was. Something that I can't even imagine how quickly they responded. Everybody was there," Zuber said.

The KRV Bridge Connection has become a vital resource hub for our neighborhood, offering showers and a food pantry for those in need.

Ward, who now lives in Bakersfield but has family and childhood friends affected by the fire, sees remarkable resilience in our community.

"There is such deep-seeded strength and there is such deep-seeded pride and there's a bond to that valley. Although it is a small-number population, they're there and they're not going anywhere and they're going to fight back. Then they're going to fight to survive and move on," Ward said.

Ward's personal connection to the area drove her to action.

"I felt a desire and a need and a drive to go back and try to help them. In working with Kern County Fire Department and others, I found that there was a flood potential," Ward said.

This insight led Ward and Zuber to bring Team Rubicon, a disaster relief volunteer group, to Havilah in May. The team serviced 15 homes, and discussions are underway about their potential return.

Both women emphasize that recovery efforts are ongoing and more help is needed.

"I think the county has done the best that they can with what they have to work with. I think we can praise the efforts that were made. But there's a lot more help and it continues to be needed. How are these families ever going to rebuild their lives? These were multiple families living on one property. When you count the number of homes lost that doesn't count the people impacted. It was a lot more," Zuber said.

Those still needing support or assistance as a result of the Borel Fire can contact the Catholic Charities of Bakersfield at (661) 281-2130.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

