Governor Newsom surveys damage from Borel Fire

As the Borel Fire continues on, California Governor Gavin Newsom visited the Kern River Valley for a press conference, and toured Havilah.

During the press conference, Newsom announced an emergency proclamation to help the fire fighting efforts.

Newsom also announced that assistance will be coming from the federal level after speaking to the Biden Administration.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's just a reminder of the world we're living in.."

GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM REMARKING ON THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA... WITH SEVERAL WILDFIRES STRETCHING RESOURCES…

"We're seeing significantly more activity and so I pray that people are mindful of these evacuation orders.. take them seriously.. you can replace a home, you can't replace a life.."

WATCH NEWSOM'S FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

Borel Fire: California Governor Gavin Newsom and officials provide updates

THE BOREL FIRE GAINING MOMENTUM THE LAST SEVERAL DAYS... EVEN WITH FIRE CREWS PROVIDING 24-HOUR SUPPRESSION EFFORTS…

"Having night vision capabilities... So we're able to keep aircraft on the incident all night.."

WITH AREAS STILL UNDER EVACUATION WARNINGS AND ORDERS… KERN COUNTY FIRE SHARING THAT PROGRESS IS SLOWLY BUT STEADILY PROGRESSING..

"as we get this stretch that's on the highway contained.. now we entertain the thought of getting the 178 back open…"

KERN COUNTY HAS ASSIGNED 200 FIRE CREWS TO THE BOREL FIRE... WITH MORE RESOURCES NOW BEING MADE AVAILABLE...

GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID THE STATE IS STILL BEING STRETCHED THIN DUE TO THE FIRES WITHIN THIS COMPLEX.. AS WELL AS THE PARK FIRE BURNING UP NORTH.

"This fire season began with over 4600 fires to date burning over 750000 acres.."

NEWSOM SAYING THIS YEAR HAS ALREADY SURPASSED THE PREVIOUS FIVE YEARS AVERAGE OF 44 HUNDRED FIRES.. BURNING AROUND 140-THOUSAND ACRES..

THE BOREL FIRE SURPASSED THE 2016 ERSKIN FIRE… MAKING IT KERNS LARGEST WILDFIRE…

LARGE ENOUGH FOR NEWSOM TO ANNOUNCE AN EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION…

"It's not money. It's state backed support that will waive fees and processes.. delays.. and provide more personnel.."

NEWSOM ALSO ANNOUNCED ASSISTANCE IS EXPECTED FROM NOT ONLY WITHIN THE STATE BUT ACROSS THE U-S

"President said, "My answer is yes". I didn't even ask a question…

FOLLOWING HIS BRIEFING.. NEWSOM TRAVELED TO HAVILAH AND OTHER AREAS IMPACTED TO ASSESS THE DAMAGE.

HE SAID THAT ONCE THEY HAVE A MORE DETAILED UNDERSTANDING OF THAT… THEY CAN THEN BEGIN DETERMINING WHAT FUNDING AND FEDERAL RESOURCES WILL BE NEEDED IN THE AFTERMATH…

