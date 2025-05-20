Highway 178 remains closed amid Democrat Fire

KERN RIVER VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — As fire agencies work to get a handle on the Democrat Fire, Highway 178 remains closed to give fire personnel space to work and to ensure the safety of the public.



Highway 178 remains closed due to the ongoing Democrat Fire, with no estimated reopening time.

The fire started on May 18 and is being managed by the US Forest Service, with Kern County Fire and the Bureau of Land Management assisting in the operation.

While the 178 is closed, alternate routes are available for travelers, including routes 155, Caliente Bodfish Road, and entering the Kern River Valley through the back way along Highway 14.

The fire's cause is currently under investigation by Forest Service law enforcement.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As you can see behind me, Highway 178 is still closed as a result of the Democrat fire. While it's not the news that many who frequent the road want, there's no solid timetable for it to reopen.

According to Amy Masi, the public information officer for the fire agencies working it, the so-called "Democrat fire" started up around 3:30 pm on Sunday the 18th, with Forest Service, Kern County Fire, and Bureau of Land Management resources working the area. As of right now, the 178 will remain closed until fire officials are able to ensure that it's safe for drivers and firefighters working the area. "There's still a potential for falling debris, rock slides, you name it, people that are working in the area, the first responders that are still working in the area. We don't want any kind of hazard that could affect motorist traffic."

However, Masi did note that all three alternate routes are available to the public, whether it's the 155, Lion's Trail through Caliente Bodfish Road, or on the backside of the Kern River Valley, taking route 14 to the 178 and entering through the Weldon area.

Last year, Kern County saw its largest fire in history with the Borel fire burning nearly 60,000 acres and leveling homes throughout the Kern River Valley. However, for that fire, Kern County Fire was the lead agency, and for this one, the US Forest Service is leading the way. Masi says they're the lead agency because the fire is burning on federal land and not state land, but regardless of who's leading the way, their focus is on ensuring the public and their firefighters are safe.

"Any resources that we have that respond, that can respond in the area, do, and then, just depending on what land is affected, into extended attack, where the fire goes, where it travels, is what resources stay," said Masi. "As it has progressed, it's all Forest Service land. So we have those mutual aid agreements where people come in and help us fight our fires, as we do with them when they have fires, but we are the ones that stick around until the very end. They still assist us, and we're still very grateful for our working relationships that we have in the greater Kern County area."

According to Masi, the cause of the fire is still under investigation by Forest Service law enforcement.

