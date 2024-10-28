'I won't be able to sleep' Free haunted house Tehachapi Terror provides thrills for fourth year

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — In it's fourth year, Tehachapi Terror has grown from a backyard haunt to a large indoor maze with tricks up it's sleeve.

This year Tehachapi Terror is taking place at Woodward West skatepark in Stallion Springs

The last day to go will be on October 31st from 5 pm to 9 pm



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“No you’re good, I don’t want you to eat it,” said Tehachapi Terror Co-Founder Stephanie Saladino as she airbrushes make-up onto one of the actors.

Saladino does the make-up of the many actors that populate the Clown Emporium — all of whom are volunteers.

“3 - 2 - 1,” Saladino counts down before she splatter fake blood on an actors face.

“The camaraderie and the experience, everyone here is so into it. No-one is getting paid, this is all volunteers. Everyone is just loving what they do,” said Francisco Garcia, an actor that’s volunteered at the haunt for the past 3 years.

“We estimated that it’s between 40 and 50 volunteers to make this happen,” Paul Saladino.

Saladino is the Co-creator of Tehachapi Terror - without the passion of him, his wife, and the volunteers, the haunted house wouldn't be possible.

“We want to make sure that everyone is having a great time. That applies to our guests and everyone who is a part of this. If you aren't having fun, then what’s the point?"

The atmosphere may be jolly before the lights go out, but once they do, it’s terror time.

“We started off as a little continuation of my wife Steph’s little home haunt when she was growing up,” Saladino said, “From then forward, every year, the goal is to make it bigger and better and scarier.”

Those involved have fun outdoing themselves, finding clever ways to scare guests and expand on previous years.

According to those going through — it’s working.

“To be honest, it was scary, one of the scariest freaking haunted houses I've ever been to.” said a man dressed as bacon, “All the clowns they all said I taste good.”

“There’s like, a little hall full of clowns, it was scary,” said another participant.

And just a few years in, many resident are familiar with it.

“It just keeps getting bigger and better every year,” said one fan who just got out of the maze.

