Kern River Valley residents uneasy amid Rite Aid bankruptcy

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — With Rite Aid closing locations due to bankruptcy, Lake Isabella residents worry about access to prescriptions, prompting Mesa Clinical to prepare for increased demand.



Rite Aid files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, affecting locations nationwide, including five in Kern County.

The Lake Isabella Rite Aid remains open for now, but residents are anxious about potential closures.

Local resident Daniel Bauer expresses concerns about traveling to Bakersfield for prescriptions if Rite Aid closes.

Kern Valley Healthcare District CEO Timothy McGlew assures continued service for residents if the Lake Isabella Rite Aid closes. KVHD operated Mesa Clinical Pharmacy in Mountain Mesa.

According to McGlew, Mesa Clinical Pharmacy has already seen a surge in prescriptions and is exploring options to accommodate demand.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With Rite Aid filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years, hundreds of locations across the country have been put on notice that those doors will be closing in the near future, including five in Kern County. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter. However, for the Kern River Valley, the Rite Aid in Lake Isabella is one of two pharmacies where residents can walk in and fill their prescriptions, leaving them feeling uneasy as more stores seem to hit the chopping block weekly.

As of this report, there are no plans for the Rite Aid in Lake Isabella to close, but for residents like Daniel Bauer, an in-home services support staff for a few residents in town, should the Rite Aid close, he says he's stuck between a rock and a hard place, either being forced to travel or get prescriptions through the mail.

“This Rite Aid goes down. I'm gonna have to drive to Bakersfield at least three, four times a month to get prescriptions, and that takes my billfold empty,” said Bauer.

However, there is one other pharmacy in the area, Mesa Clinical, which is part of the Kern Valley Healthcare District. When we asked Bauer if he planned to utilize their service, he said he's not sure if the pharmacy is able to handle the capacity of residents should it become the only pharmacy in the area.

“I don't think they would be able to take on a Rite Aid business from because I'll stand in this line for a good hour before I get my medications,” said Bauer.

However, according to KVHD CEO Timothy McGlew, the Mesa Clinical pharmacy is already seeing an influx of people, and the medical group is already thinking of ways to better service customers in the Kern River Valley.

“We used to have an average of about 3000 scripts a month. I think we're now up to about 5800 we did this last month," said McGlew in a phone call with 23ABC. "We've been able to handle that so far. One of the things now is just trying to figure out, how can we expand our pharmacy to get more space so that we can handle that a little better?”

To reiterate, the Rite Aid in Lake Isabella is not closing, but McGlew did say should the location close they plan to continue service in the area and are working on ways to make it easier for residents.

