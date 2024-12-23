Kernville carolers spread Christmas cheer while riding bikes

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Residents in the Kern River Valley came together on Sunday December 22 to shift some gears and spread some cheer.



Bike Caroling has been a tradition in Kernville since 2000.

Dozen of carolers on bikes and on foot participated in the family friendly activity.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We have a long history of bicycle caroling in the Kern River,” said Rhonda Stallone.

Stollone and her husband have been organizing bike caroling in Kernville for decades now.

“When I first moved up here in 2000, I had lived in Bakersfield and used to do rollerblade caroling, and I wanted to do some form of that because the caroling brings so much joy.”

They decided on bike caroling, and she says since then it’s grown.

Meeting at Something Sweeter, the carolers first rolled out to the local fire station to begin the night of singing.

It’s not just for those on bikes –

“We have people who bike, we have people who are on rollerblades, or who are scooters or we have walkers too,” Stallone said.

Long-time Carolers tell me it’s now become a family affair, with kids like Shaine, who told me he’s been going out with his family to carol since he was three and enjoys it —

“Because it is special to us.”

After the fire station they knock on doors with lights off of Sirretta Street – singing some of Shaine’s favorites.

“Jingle Bells and Rudolph” Shane said.

“It’s so joyful, and this is something all ages can participate in,” Stallone said.

Kids zoomed around as the rest of the carolers caught up with them.

“It really makes me feel like the holidays are here, whether we have snow or rain when we come out here or we have fifteen degree weather, it just brings so much joy,” Stallone said.

