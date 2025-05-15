KRV Bridge Connection teams up with Flood Ministries to help those in need

(CITY), Calif. (KERO) — Kern River Valley Bridge Connection has partnered with Flood Ministries to help disadvantaged in the KRV.



KRV Bridge Connection has services available at their building on Lake Isabella Boulevard in Lake Isabella.

The KRV Bridge Connection offers food pantry service for those in need. Information can be found onits website.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new partnership in the Kern River Valley has sparked much needed help for those in need. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. It's the Kern River Valley and Flood Ministries with resources available from their building on Lake Isabella Boulevard.

Chris Zuber, the program director at Kern River Valley Bridge Connection, gives a glimpse of what it's like to work there.

“It is heartbreaking seeing the needs that … I’ve lived here for about 40 years now, and I didn’t quite realize how bad the needs of the community really were until I started to have people come in here on a daily basis… It is heartbreaking and I’m so thrilled to be able to be contributing. I’m so thrilled that my parents’ organization has been able to make a difference and impact lives,” Zuber says.

The KRV Bridge Connection helps in bringing resources to the community. Now they have even more help with Flood Ministries as a partner.

“We felt there was a need in this area because there is such a big population of homeless people that have been unnoticed because they live out in the mountains, they live out of their vehicle, they’re spread out all over this community. And I think a lot of the time people are like: the only help I can get is in Bakersfield. Well, that’s not true. We’re going to go where you are, where you’re at and we’re going to meet you where you are,” said Mitchel Baker, assistant program manager for special projects for Flood Ministries.

Mitchel tells me showing love for those in need is beneficial and needed in the Kern River Valley.

"What we're able to do is reach so many different people that didn't even know that these services existed has been a really big help in reaching people that many people have forgotten about."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

