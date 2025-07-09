New community hub planned for Lake Isabella will serve as disaster resource center

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — A new community hub is coming to Lake Isabella that will not only serve as a gathering place but also as a critical resource during wildfires and other disasters in the Kern River Valley.

The currently empty land will be transformed over the next couple of years into a comprehensive facility designed to meet local needs, with community input driving the development process.

"What we have right now is really a blank canvas and we're looking for the community to come together with us and build this with us and build a community center that they're looking for," Justin said.

The non-profit Sierra Shared Spaces has been actively seeking community feedback during recent planning sessions to ensure the hub reflects local priorities.

When completed, the facility will include spaces for events, meeting rooms, training rooms, and classrooms. It will also function as a disaster resilience center that can be activated during emergencies like wildfires or power shutoffs.

"One of the goals of the community hub is to build something that's new, something that's innovative. When you drive by you look at it and you say I know that there's things happening there. I know that there's careers being started. I know that there are businesses being started and growing. And my God, if we could do this, what else can we do?" Justin said.

In a meaningful coincidence, the property for the hub is located next door to the Bob Powers Preserve, named after Justin's grandfather, who was a historian of the Kern River Valley. Justin represents the seventh generation of his family living in the area.

"It's meaningful for me that it's kind of come full circle that the impact that my grandfather had it's able to tie into the project we're having now. That's something that's pretty unique and pretty special," Justin said.

Ashley Proctor, who has extensive experience with community hubs across the United States and Canada, has been instrumental in the development process.

"I know that the hub is going to have the kind of impact that ripples throughout the community and to neighboring regions but also the kind of impact that is generational and that's something that I'm really excited to see here," Proctor said.

The community is invited to a celebration for the hub at the property on Friday at 4pm. The facility will be located just off Kernville Road near Highway 178 in Lake Isabella.

