Residents in the Kern River Valley react to FEMA decision regarding Borel fire assistance

HAVILAH, Calif. (KERO) — Almost a year after the Borel Fire destroyed parts of Kern County, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it will not provide disaster relief to the impacted areas.



Residents of the Kern River Valley (KRV) react to FEMA's decision on disaster declaration for the Borel fire.

Last summer, the Borel Fire burned through almost 60,000 acres of land and destroyed more than 200 structures in the Kern River Valley.

Earlier this week, FEMA denied the Borel Fire disaster relief application appeal.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the Borel Fire disaster application. I spoke with community members from the areas impacted, who told me they’re disappointed by FEMA’s decision.

We were really hoping that some temporary housing and things like that might show up for residents, especially because we have so many residents up here that were burned out that have no insurance," said Havilah Resident Mark Carruthers.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, first denied the Borel Fire Disaster Relief Application in September, but the state appealed the decision to the federal government.

And earlier this week, FEMA denied the appeal. Carruthers says most residents are not surprised.

"It’s been 8 months since the fire and so these things are always right up front when they first happen but as time goes on, they get forgotten about," said Carruthers.

Carruthers says it’s now up to the community and local organizations to lend a helping hand to those who are planning to build from the ground up.

"There’s still a lot of help needed in that regard for folks that are going to be rebuilding, folks are going to need materials at a discounted or used materials—those kinds of things to rebuild," said Carruthers.

One of those local organizations is the Kern County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster. Anyone interested in assisting those impacted by the Borel Fire can reach out to Kern County VOAD by emailing kerncountyvoad@gmail.com.

