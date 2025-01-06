The Chuckwagon Ochoa's run for Whiskey Flat Mayor to raise money for Lake Isabella Salvation Army Food Bank

KENRVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — On Friday the Whiskey Flat Mayoral Kicked off, - and Yeehaw Yolanda and Desperado Destinee announcing their candidacy – raising money for the local Salvation Army food bank

The Whiskey Flat Mayor race is a long-standing fundraiser where residents from the KRV raise money for community organizations by inhabiting western themed alter egos while accepting bribes (donations) and holding fundraising events.

The race kicked off on Friday January 5.

The Chuckwagon Ochao's are one of two duo's participating in the fundraiser. Whoever raised the most funds before Whiskey Flat Days "Wins" the race.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Friday, the Whiskey Flat Mayoral race kicked off.

Yeehaw Yolanda and Desperado Destinee announced their candidacy.

The mother-daughter duo is raising money for the local Salvation Army food bank.

“They provide food for people that are in need. Try to alleviate food insecurity,” Yeehaw Yolanda explained.

Yolanda is now the co-ordinator at the food bank, which is run entirely by volunteers.

Complicating things: This year, the van they used to transport food and occasionally make deliveries to those in need, broke down.

“So, we're in the process of trying to buy an event for transportation of the food to pick up from locations,” Yolanda siad.

Buying a new Chuckwagon, so to speak, will help them better serve the community.

The Whiskey Flat Mayor race serves as a fundraiser for both Kernville Chamber of Commerce and a non-profit of the candidates choosing, with the money raised being split evenly between the two.

You can buy bribes - which function as donations, to support the campaign, or go to one of their fundraising events, which can be found on their Facebook page.

If you would like to visit the Salvation Army to make a donation, you can go there during food distribution hours from 9-11 on Mondays and Fridays.

“I think everything is great, and I just hope that our people support us our cause, and join us in this campaign and see what we can do, and it's for the better to serve our communities,” Yolanda said.

The winner of the Whiskey Flat Mayoral Race will be announced on Sunday February 16 at Whiskey Flat Days.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

