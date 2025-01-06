The Kern River Kid and Peacemaker Pete run for Whiskey Flat Mayor to revive the Kernville rodeo grounds

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Revive the rodeo is the message of the Kern River Kid’s and Peacemakers Pete’s Whiskey Flat Mayoral campaign.



The Whiskey Flat Mayor race is a long-standing fundraiser where residents from the KRV raise money for community organizations by inhabiting western themed alter egos while accepting bribes (donations) and holding fundraising events.

The race kicked off on Friday January 5.

The Kern River Kid and Peacemaker Pete are one of two duo's participating in the fundraiser. Whoever raised the most funds before Whiskey Flat Days "wins" the race. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We figure we’re tired of making the chump change and the real criminals are the politicians so might as well try our hand in politics right?” Bronson Slaughter said, running in the race as his alter-ego The Kern River Kid.

Outlaws Peacemaker Pete and The Kern River Kid are now accepting bribes for their Whiskey Flat mayor campaign, running to raise money to improve the Kernville Rodeo Grounds.

“Whiskey Flat has always been a big thing for the community and so are the rodeos, even when it’s not Whiskey Flat time of year,” Slaughter said.

Bronson Slaughter and Pete Tebow tell me they envision a future where events are held regularly at the grounds, exposing more people to the Kern River Valley.

“To bring a few tourist dollars but also to just look at this beautiful area and enjoy it,” Tebow said.

They say upgrades to the grounds will open the door to more events, and improve the experience of the locals that use it to train, Llike a group of young adults, who use the grounds to practice rodeo events.

“Last year we’re here like 4 days a week. We’re here for 3 and a half to four hours a day,” said Jake Hurley, who competes in calf roping and team roping as a heeler.

“It’s really hard to get property up here with a big enough flat spot to have an area. So this is definitely a big opportunity to come here and keep our cattle here to rope and practice before our big rodeos that we have coming up,” Hurley said.

Kids like Ward Hafenfeld first got into rodeo events at The Kernville Rodeo grounds.

“My first rodeo I think that was at Tony Canes, I had a little chuck, my pony, and I'd ride him here and be a pick-up man at sheep riding,” Hafenfeld said.

“If we don't have the junior rodeo, we won’t have the next generation,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter, who grew up in the Kern River Valley, says activities like rodeo celebrate the shared history of the valley.

“Kenrville is a cowboy town, part of the charm of Kernville, why people want to come up here is to come up here to do things like this and see rodeos.”

– with an old newspaper article indicating that the first rodeo in the KRV was held in 1945 and was put together by well-known figures like Bob Powers.

To support their campaign you can buy bribes from them or attend one of their fundraising events, which will be posted on the Angels Roost Facebook page.

