Time to Celebrate: Kernville welcomes back Riverside Park

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Dignitaries and community members celebrate the return of Riverside Park in Kernville. The park had been dormant after a flood in March of 2023.



Kern County District 1 Supervisor Phillip Peters was among those who spoke at the welcome-back ceremony.

Riverside Park is a Kern County gem in Kernville.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Kern River flows near a walking path. There's a basketball and pickleball court along with playground equipment. It's the new Riverside Park. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. The community gathered to celebrate the reopening.

There was plenty to celebrate during the return of Riverside Park in Kernville. There are courts for pickleball on a newly painted surface. Children can be seen having fun in the playground and finding mischief in other parts of the park.

“It’s great to see the life of the park being brought back. For over a year it was very dormant, kind of ghost vibes going on. I’ve seen tourists come into town and see that the park was closed and they turn and leave. Having the park reopen you can see people back to playing pickleball. The kids are in the playground. People are enjoying the river again. They’re fishing. They’re kayaking. They’re doing everything that this park was built to be for,” said Gary Ananian, president of the Kernville Chamber of Commerce.

A flood in March of 2023 damaged much of the park and kept people away. But the park with a walkway along the Kern River has returned. Dignitaries and community members celebrated the comeback.

“We’ve had two courts at the Methodist Church in Kernville that has generously let us play there for years and years. And this is a blessing for us because the pickleball community is growing. And we’ve outgrown the two courts there. So for them to paint this court for us it’s been a blessing,” said Harvey Feinstein, a Kernville resident.

Kern County used $2.2 million from the General Fund for the park’s improvements. There’s more work to be done.

“So the second phase of the project is going to be to harden the riverbank that is just on the edge of the park… to secure and preserve our investment here at the park,” said Michelle Burns-Lusich, Kern County Chief General Services Officer.

The park also has new picnic tables and barbecue spots. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

